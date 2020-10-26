Donald Lee Gaylord

Donald Lee Gaylord, 84, of New London, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Great River Medical Center. He was born December 23, 1935 in Stronghurst, Illinois to Emmett Ellsworth and Beulah Mae Seitz Gaylord. On December 6, 1957, he married Judith Ann Miller in Mt. Pleasant.

He was a 1954 graduate of Mt. Union High School and was a 54 year member of the Flint Hills Church of the Nazarene in Burlington where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and drove the church bus for many years. Don served in the Army and the Army Reserves in the 495th Engineers out of Mt. Pleasant. He was a 25 year member of the New London Lions Club. For 35 years he worked in the shipping department at Lehigh Leopold until they closed in 1990 and then worked in maintenance at the Henry County Court House for 12 years until retiring. Don was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and loved anything John Deere. He was an avid Bible reader, enjoyed Bible Study and completed “Search of the Scriptures”.

Survivors include his wife; four children; Cynthia Wilson of New London, Nathaniel (Teresa) Gaylord of Gardner, Kansas, Stephen (Angela) Gaylord of Shawnee, Kansas and Kimberly (Rollie) Fedler of West Point; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters Doris Bock of Lees Summit, MO., Dorothy Thompson of Burlington; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by twin great-grandsons; brothers John, LaVerne and Gerald Gaylord and sisters Beverly Region and Sarah Baughman.

A graveside service for Mr. Gaylord will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sheridan Cemetery, Mt. Union with Pastor Ron Jewett officiating and military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard.

Social Distancing guidelines should be followed and masks are recommended.

Memorials have been established for the Flint Hills Church of the Nazarene and Sheridan Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.