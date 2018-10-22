Donald Joseph Vonderhaar

Donald Joseph Vonderhaar, 87, of Mexico Beach, Florida, formerly of West Point, Iowa, passed

away on Wednesday, October 11, 2018, at his home in Mexico Beach.

Born August 6, 1931 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Theodore and Dorothy (Sontag) Vonderhaar.

On July 7, 1957, he married Lou Ann “Lucy” Holtz at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in

West Point, Iowa. She preceded him in death on February 21, 1995.

Survivors include his three children: Linda (Fred) Voshake of Quincy, Illinois, Ted (Suzanne)

Vonderhaar of West Point, Iowa and James (Janet) Vonderhaar of Ottumwa, Iowa; eight

grandchildren: Mark Voshake, Kathleen, Joseph, John, Jaqueline, Justin, Maria and Josephine

Vonderhaar; four great grandchildren; three sisters: Imelda Bushman of Urbandale, Iowa, Barbara

Holtkamp of Donnellson, Iowa and Rosie (Bill) Brune of West Burlington, Iowa; one brother: Larry

(Diane) Vonderhaar of Burlington, Iowa; one sister-in-law: Velda Vonderhaar of West Point, Iowa.

Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Lucy; one infant daughter; one sister: Elaine and

one brother: Gene.

Don served in the United States Air Force. He operated Vonderhaar Dairy in the West Point and Fort

Madison areas for a number of years. He then worked for Churchill Freight Lines out of Burlington.

Upon retirement, he moved to Mexico Beach, Florida. Don was a member of St. Dominic’s Catholic

Church in Panama City, Florida. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, West Point

American Legion Holtz-Geers Post #668, Forty and Eight Club and Teamsters Union. In earlier years,

he enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River with his family. In recent years, he enjoyed family visits,

his Florida neighbors, staying informed on current events and especially hosting spring break visits

for his college age grandchildren and their friends.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West

Point where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Knights of

Columbus Rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

at the funeral home.

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 26, 2018, at St. Mary

of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Apo Mpanda as celebrant.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point with full military rites presented by the West Point

American Legion Holtz – Geers Post #668.

A memorial has been established in his memory for St. Dominic’s Catholic Church Rebuilding Fund

or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.