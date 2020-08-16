Donald James Fillinger

Donald James Fillinger, 76, of Lockridge passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be at the Lockridge Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Lockridge Cemetery, Lockridge Fire and Rescue or to the Lockridge Baptist Church in his memory.

