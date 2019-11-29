Donald J. VerKruyse Sr.

Donald J. VerKruyse Sr., of Revere, Missouri passed away at 10:34 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

He was born on April 14, 1941 in Silvis, Illinois, the son of Jacob Bernard and Maragret (Richards-Spears) VerKruyse. On September 7, 1991 he married Linda Sue Patterson Gaston at the Sharon Presbyterian Church in rural Farmington.

He is survived by his wife: Linda, two sons: Donald VerKruyse (Sandy Broeg) of Burlington, Iowa and David (Tammy) VerKruyse of Annawan, Illinois; two daughters: Donna VerKruyse of Annawan, Illinois and Darlene Welsh of Kewanee, Illinois; nine step children: Laura (Shawn) Richmond of Farmington, Iowa, Camilla Nix of Palatine, Illinois, Jill (John) Stranczek of Grays Lake, Illinois, Tim VanOpdorp of Atkinson, Illinois, Davette (Chuck) Malufka of Annawan, Illinois, Melanie Opsal of Geneseo, Illinois, Cindy Phlypo of Geneseo, Illinois and Walkie VanOpdorp of Geneseo, Illinois; twenty-five grandchildren and forty great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his fur baby, Achillies.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Margaret and Jacob; wives: Judith Phelps, Sharon VerKruyse and Marty VerKruyse; son: Duane VerKruyse; brother: Ray VerKruyse; and grandson: Kyle Malufka

Donald worked as a seasonal farm laborer, as well as at Sheffield Brick and Tile, Eclipse Lawn Service, John Deere in Moline, Illinois, Verstrarte Garage as an auto mechanic and wrecker operator, Montgomery Escalator, Great Dain Trailer Company, Foote and Mineral, Mid West Carbide and retired from Harmony Community School District in April, 2001. He attended Anson Community Church.

Donald was a very caring person and was kind to everyone. He always put others first and would go without to help others; he was always looking to please others and make them happy. He was a hard worker, working three jobs at once to provide for his family. He often said “Gotta get’er done, can’t get it done sitting here”. His ‘to-do’ list was always growing, he would add to it before getting it done. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, traveling, camping and cooking on an open fire, fishing, and hunting. He liked to work on cars, work around the farm improving it, driving his tractor, mowing, woodworking, baking treats for everyone and making people laugh. Donald especially loved his wife, Linda. He often told people how lucky he was to have her as his wife and partner in crime.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring, 2020.

A memorial has been established in his memory. Cards and memorials can be mailed to P.O. Box 113, Farmington, Iowa 52626.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.