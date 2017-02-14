Donald E. Whaley

Donald E. Whaley 88, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the Oakland Mills Community Church with Pastor Rick Moorman officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakland Mills Cemetery. Friends may call after 1 p.m. on Friday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Oakland Mills Community Church or to the Oakland Mills Cemetery in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.