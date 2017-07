Donald E. Wagler

The memorial service for Mr. Donald E. Wagler, 82, of Fairfield, who died February 9, 2017 will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Mr. Ted Horn will officiate with inurnment being held in North Walker Cemetery, rural Burlington. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the time of the service. A memorial has been established.