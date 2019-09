Donald E. Long

Donald E. Long, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, September 05, 2019 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

Services are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. All other arrangements are pending at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.