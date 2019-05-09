Donald Dean Simmons

Donald Dean Simmons, 76, passed away Feb. 5, 2019 at his home in Lecanto Florida surrounded by family. There will be a Celebration of Life held May 18, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:30 at Stonebrook 126 West Stonebrook Drive, Mount Pleasant, IA 52641.

Born May 15, 1942 in Auburn, Nebraska to George W Jr and Margaret J (Helms) Simmons. After leaving school he worked in road construction before settling down in Iowa. In 1964 he joined the U.S. Army and served for 2 years. He married Kay Stagers in 1966 and has two daughters from that marriage. She preceded him in death July 2004. In 2006 he married Donna Rose Reynolds. Don retired from Heatilator in 2005 and moved to Florida.

Don was a volunteer for Midwest Old Threshers for several years and for We Care Food Bank. He enjoyed rebuilding antique cars and being with family and friends. Don is survived by his wife, Donna, daughters, Sondra (Jeff) Henry Auburn, Ne., Melissa (Matt)Masterson of Burlington, Ia. Step-children Tracy (Julia) Shull of New Port Richey, FL., Wade Shull of Lecanto, Darren (Tracey) Shull of Otley, Ia., Lori Beckett (Doug Wright) of Port Richey, Fl. 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Sisters, Karen (Howard) Bowland, Georgina (Tyler) Allgood, Janette Price all of Lincoln, Ne. Sisters -in-law Carol Simmons of Nemaha, Ne. Many nieces and nephews. Preceding Don in death were his parents, first wife Kay, brother Bob and twin brother Ron.

A Memorial fund has been established in his name to the National Kidney Foundation.