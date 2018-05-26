Donald D. “Duck” Boeding,

Donald D. “Duck” Boeding, 71, of rural Pilot Grove, Iowa, passed away at 1:15 a.m. Friday, May 25, 2018, at his home, rural Pilot Grove.

Born on January 7, 1947, in Fort Madison, Iowa the son of Leonard J. and Genevieve (Myers) Boeding. On January 10, 1970, he married Kathleen Witte at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Kathy of Pilot Grove; one son: Chris (Beth) Boeding of Fort Madison; three daughters: Michelle (David) Kreuter of Fairfield, Jill (Kevin) Merschman of West Point and Janelle Boeding of St. Paul; seven grandchildren: Justin (Adrian) McFadden, Megan McFadden, Daltin Boeding, Aidan Kreuter, Archer Kreuter, Nicole Merschman and Zoey Boeding; four great-grandchildren: Kenny, Konnar, Kenton & Kaisley McFadden; two brothers: Fred (Joyce) Boeding of West Point and Stan (MJ) Boeding of West Point and one sister: Geraldine (Steve) Lyon of Stockport, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Don was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He worked at First Miss, Mt. Hamill Elevator and was a self-employed carpenter and a farmer. He was a member of a couple of coffee clubs and enjoyed the comraderie. Don loved being with his grandkids at weiner roasts and fishing in the pond. He made many things with his hands and was always available to lend a helping hand.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. all at the funeral home.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church in St. Paul with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.

Burial will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials have been established in his memory for West Point Fire and Rescue or the Holy Trinity Catholic School Project.

Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.