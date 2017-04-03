Donald C. Vannoy

Donald C. Vannoy, 89, of Douds died at 2:52 A.M. Friday March 17, 2017 at Keosauqua Health Care Center. He was born May 28, 1927 near Troy to Charles and Beulah Miller Vannoy. Don graduated from Pulaski High School and married Betty J. Breckenridge December 31, 1950 in Milton Methodist Church. She died January 27, 2016. Don and Betty lived near Cantril until moving to Douds in 1963. He was employed by Van Buren County Highway Department as a machine operator and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Military Policeman in Germany.

Don and Betty were active members of Christ United Methodist Church, Douds and with their family served many years as church custodians. He was an active member and Past Commander of John Hyson Reneker Post No. 494. American Legion and long-time member and Past Master of Celestial Lodge No. 413, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons both in Douds and served many years as lodge secretary. He was also a member of Douds Saddle Club, active in Douds Field Day and former Starlight Lodge No. 350 Knights of Pythias.

Surviving are two sons, Doug Vannoy of Ft. Smith, AR and Doyle Vannoy of Douds, a daughter, Becky Vannoy of Douds, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a sister, Marie Willier of Pulaski, other relatives and many friends. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Clinton Vannoy.

Don’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A. M. Saturday April 8, 2017 at Christ United Methodist Church, Douds with Pastor Elizabeth Bell and Rev. Jerry Caughron officiating. Visitation will open at 3P.M. Friday April 7 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Douds with family present 5-7 P.M. Masonic Rites by Celestial Lodge will follow the visitation. Burial of cremains will be in Leando Cemetery following the service at the church with military honors by John Hyson Reneker Post. Memorials to Christ United Methodist Church or Leando Cemetery may be left at the funeral home or church or mailed to the family at 14896 Ferris Street, Douds, IA 52551