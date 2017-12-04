Donald Butner

Donald A. Butner 92, of Marshalltown formerly of Lockridge and Mt. Sterling passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2017, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lockridge Cemetery with Rev. Earl Swigart officiating. Burial will follow in the Lockridge Cemetery with full military honors. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Lockridge Cemetery.

