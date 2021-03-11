Don Robert “Bob” Savage

Don Robert “Bob” Savage, 82, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, formerly of Salem, passed away on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 in the comfort of his home near Perkins, Oklahoma. .

His family will host a Celebration of his Life on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Salem Community Center in Salem, Iowa.

