Donald J. “Don” McGohan, 84, of Milan, IL, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Monday, October 30, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant, IA, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeff McPheron officiating. Burial will be held in Jaggar Cemetery near Danville, IA. In lieu of flowers, gifts of love and friendship may be given to New Kingdom Therapy Trail Riders and Milan American Legion. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born April 22, 1933, in Mt. Pleasant, Donald James was the son of Cecil Henry and Ruby May Cornick McGohan. He was a 1952 graduate of New London High School. Don served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, serving as a military policeman at the Presidio in San Francisco. On April 30, 1954, Don married Helen Claire Leuenberger in San Francisco, CA. She preceded him in death on August 4, 1995. He then married Ruth Ann Hoffman Hatch on October 4, 1997, in Taylor Ridge, IL, and lived in Milan until the time of his death.

Spending much of his life in Mt. Pleasant, Don worked as a lineman for R.E.C. and finished his career working as a line superintendent. He loved horses and shared his love for them with his family, making anything horse related a priority for them. He was a horse whisperer. Don was supportive of the activities of his children and grandchildren and always found the time to attend events they were involved with. He was known as a friend to all and someone always willing to help a friend. Don fulfilled a bucket-list dream of skydiving at the age of 80 and 82, enjoyed radio controlled planes, and watching NASCAR, being a fan of Jeff Gordon. He was a Lone Ranger and John Wayne fan, as well.

Along with his wife, Ruth Ann, Don is survived by a son Dewayne McGohan of Ankeny, IA; three daughters, Patty (Jeff) Richenberger of Oceanside, CA, Donna (Mike) White of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Cindy (John) Krug of Omaha, NE; a brother, Richard (Phyllis) McGohan of Mt. Pleasant, IA; and two sisters, Sue King of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Carole Henrichsen of Colorado Springs, CO. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Timothy, Joseph, Lindsey, Logan, Erin, and Claire, along with four great-grandchildren, Samantha, Adelynn, William, and Matthew.

Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen; his parents; a granddaughter, Lauren Krug; two brothers-in-law, Ray King and Dean Henrichsen.