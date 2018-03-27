Domestic Incident Leads to Pursuit and Suicide

39 year old Cody France of Muscatine died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head following a pursuit by law enforcement officers that began in rural Columbus Junction. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday at about 6:30 pm reporting a disturbance at a home in the 18000 block of County Road X17. The caller said France was causing the disturbance. Shortly after that the same caller said France had fired several rounds at her with a semi-automatic handgun. France fled the scene in an suv that deputies located and tried to stop. France refused to pullover and a pursuit ensued. The France vehicle eventually came to a stop in a farm field northeast of Fredonia. Deputies tried to establish communication with France but were unable to do so. A tactical team approached the vehicle and found France dead in the front seat. Officers consider this a family dispute and not a random shooting. The case remains under investigation.