Domestic Disturbance

On October 6 at approximately 2:21AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance that was taking place at 103 West 2nd Street in Wayland, Iowa. After deputies arrived on scene, it was found that Christian Antonio Moran Soto (38 years of age) of the same above-mentioned residence, had intentionally set fire to his wife’s personal effects/belongings after an altercation had taken place in Washington, Iowa. Deputies searched the property and surrounding area for Christian, but they were not able to locate him at that time. A report was later made at approximately 8:48AM on the same day that Christian was back at the residence threatening his wife. Henry County Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the above-mentioned residence. Christian was located, subsequently placed under arrest, and transported to the Henry County Jail. Christian was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Aggravated Misdemeanor) for causing damage to approximately $1000 to $1,500 worth of his wife’s personal effects/belongings.