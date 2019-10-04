Domestic Disturbance Investigation

On Friday, October 4, 2019, at approximately 12:55am, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to 206 E Ash St, Winfield, IA, for a report of a domestic disturbance. That was not the first time that law enforcement had been to the residence for similar reports that evening. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Hoby Fowler of Winfield was intoxicated, had destroyed property at that residence and caused a bodily injury to the female victim whom Hoby resides there with. Hoby was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault – Bodily Injury 1st, a Serious Misdemeanor, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, Public Intoxication, and False Reports to Public Entity, both Simple Misdemeanors.