Domestic Abuse Assault Arrest

On January 14, 2018 at approximately 10:30pm the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in the 1500 grid of Benton Ave. Deputies responded and upon investigation determined Randon Robbins, 27 of Wayland committed Domestic Abuse Assault. Randon was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault 3rd or Subsequent Offense (D Felony) and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree (Aggravated Misdemeanor) charges.