Dolores M. Brown

Dolores M. Brown, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, August 26, 2018 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mt. Pleasant. Fr. Paul Connolly will celebrate the mass. Burial will be in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 5:00 PM on Monday, Sept. 3rd at the church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until7 PM.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the St. Alphonsus Church music program or the Mt. Pleasant Public Library.

Dolores was born May 20, 1924 in Riverside, IA to Lawrence X. and Mary W. (Streb) Mottet. She attended country schools and later earned her GED. On January 3, 1946 at St. James Catholic Church in Washington, Dolores married Lloyd Wendell Brown. Mr. Brown died Sept. 16, 1991.

Dolores worked with her husband on the family farm for many years. For a number of years, she worked as a sales associate at the former Panther Rexall Drug Store in Mt. Pleasant.

Dolores was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, the Altar & Rosary Society and Ladies of Charity.

Those thankful for sharing in Dolores’ life include her 6 children – Michael (Donna) of North Liberty, IA, David (Elaine) of Mt. Pleasant and Marvin (Joan), all of Mt. Pleasant; Ann (Rich) MacDonald of Winona, MN, Mary (Chris) Corby of Nashville, TN and Tracy (Sherilyn) of Union City, TN; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 in-laws – Carol Mottet and Hank Godwin.

Her parents, husband, and seven siblings – Bernard, Richard, Francis and Duane Mottet and Catherine Godwin, Jeneta Weltha and Helen McDowell precede Dolores in death.