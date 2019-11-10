Dolores Anderson

Dolores Anderson, 89, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 8 21,2 019, at the Donnellson Health Center in Donnellson, Iowa.

She was born on December 3, 2019 in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of Omar and Beatrice (DeMott) Wagar. On December 30, 1950 she married James H. Anderson in Flint, Michigan. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2001.

Eileen is survived by by her children: Linda Cheney, Nancy (Charlie) Stewart, Jim (Julie) Anderson, Bob (Aggie) Anderson, Sandy (Roger) Schau, and Tom (Rhonda) Anderson. She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; two sisters: Jane Wagar and Hannah Carpenter; and one grandson: Jason.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson for cremation.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at the Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson, Iowa.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.