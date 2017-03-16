Dollars for Scholars

Did you know we are planning for your child’s future?

The 11h Annual New London Dollars for Scholars Auction is Saturday, March 25th. in Charles Lorber gym. The doors open at 5:30, with auction starting at 6:30.

Since 2002, we have awarded over $50,000 in scholarships to 263 New London Graduates.

Part of the auction proceeds are given out as current year scholarships and

the remainder of the proceeds are held for future graduates’ scholarships.

So regardless if you have a preschooler or a senior the funds raised are to benefit

your child’s future.

In addition to community members and businesses, many of the

Elementary classes have made baskets for this year’s auction and they are excited to share them with you. We will have a children’s area for entertainment again this year sponsored by Two Rivers Bank & Trust.

View our Facebook page to see most of the items being auctioned this year.

Our Facebook page is “New London, Iowa-Dollars for Scholars Auction”.

See you on March 25th!