Dog Shot During Fight

Mt. Pleasant Police report that a dog was shot and killed in East Lake Park Saturday afternoon. Police were called to investigate a fight between three dogs. It was determined that an individual was walking his Husky on the rec trail. Another dog owner was walking the opposite direction with two German Sheperds. When they met on the trail something caused a fight between the dogs. During an unsuccessful attempt to separate the dogs the owner of the Husky shot one of the German Sheperds fearing his dog would be killed. He did have a valid permit to carry a firearm. All three of the dogs were on leashes at the time. The investigation is continuing but Police Chief Ron Archer said this morning he isn’t sure that charges will be filed.