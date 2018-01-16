Do You Know a Local Hero? DPS is Now Accepting Nominations for Governor’s Life Saving Awards

Do You Know a Local Hero? DPS is Now Accepting Nominations for Governor’s Life Saving AwardsWritten by Theresa Rose on January 16, 2018
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is now accepting nominations for the Governor’s Lifesaving Awards. These special recognition awards are granted to ordinary citizens who took extraordinary measures to save the life of someone else.
If you know a local hero whose actions deserve recognition from the state’s top law enforcement officials and the Governor, send in the nomination now! Please visit the Department of Public Safety’s web site to find instructions and the nomination form.
In order to qualify for one of the four categories of awards, several criteria must be met:
The Governor’s Lifesaving Awards are presented each year at the Iowa State Fair. Award recipients are honored and thanked by Iowa’s Governor, Lt. Governor, and leadership of the Department of Public Safety and its Iowa State Patrol Division.