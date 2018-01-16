Do You Know a Local Hero? DPS is Now Accepting Nominations for Governor’s Life Saving Awards

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is now accepting nominations for the Governor’s Lifesaving Awards. These special recognition awards are granted to ordinary citizens who took extraordinary measures to save the life of someone else. If you know a local hero whose actions deserve recognition from the state’s top law enforcement officials and the Governor, send in the nomination now! Please visit the Department of Public Safety’s web site to find instructions and the nomination form. In order to qualify for one of the four categories of awards, several criteria must be met: The incident must have occurred within the state of Iowa.

The incident must have occurred between January 1 of the previous year and April 1 of the current year. All nominations must be received by April 15 of the current year. However, incidents not occurring within this time period may be eligible for an Outstanding Service Award.

The nominee should not be professionally trained in lifesaving techniques. Examples of those excluded from nomination include firefighters, law enforcement officers, doctors, nurses, lifeguards, water safety directors, or first aid instructors (unless they are retired from such positions).

An individual is not eligible if the life saved is that of his/her immediate family, as well as parents, grandparents, or children. The nominee may be eligible for the Outstanding Service Award however. The Governor’s Lifesaving Awards are presented each year at the Iowa State Fair. Award recipients are honored and thanked by Iowa’s Governor, Lt. Governor, and leadership of the Department of Public Safety and its Iowa State Patrol Division.