DNR staff donates $5,000 to Food Bank of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The DNR recently presented a $5,000 check to the Food Bank of Iowa as a result of several fundraisers throughout the year within the Department.

Over the last decade, the DNR has donated more than $75,000 to the Food Bank of Iowa, through its fundraising efforts.

The DNR staff holds a number of fundraising events including pop can and bottle redemption, an annual chili soup cook-off, and a silent auction of donated goods. These events are organized through a volunteer committee of dedicated DNR employees.

DNR employees, along with other state agencies, have raised money for the Food Bank of Iowa for more than 35 years.