DNR investigates manure spill in Louisa County

CRAWFORDSVILLE—A failed hose connection led to a manure spill on the western edge of Louisa County late Friday night, about three miles southeast of Crawfordsville.

An estimated 7,500 gallons of manure spilled into a crop field before the pump shut off. Layne Twinam of Twinam Farms tried to block tile intakes, but manure had already entered the underground tiling and flowed into the upper end of Buffington Creek. Twinam prevented manure from moving downstream by temporarily damming the creek.

The DNR investigated the spill site Saturday, finding the creek was mostly dry and the manure contained.

The DNR will monitor cleanup activities and consider appropriate enforcement action.