DNR Derelict Building Grant Program awards funds to 18 rural communities

DES MOINES – The DNR Derelict Building Grant Program will award grants to 18 small, rural Iowa communities to help deconstruct or renovate abandoned structures, remove asbestos and limit construction and demolition materials going to the landfill.

The DNR Derelict Building Grant Program was instituted by statute to help rural communities with populations of 5,000 or less. DBGP funding is awarded annually on a competitive basis with cash matches required. Applications for the next funding round will be due on April 4, 2018.

The following projects will receive a total of $350,000 as reimbursement grants:

City of Camanche — $6,495 to perform an asbestos inspection, remove asbestos and complete a Phase I Site Assessment on an abandoned commercial building.

City of Carlisle — $6,692 to complete deconstruction activities on abandoned commercial building. Site will be developed for a park and bike space.

City of Davis City — $5,325 to perform an asbestos inspection, phase I and phase II environmental site assessment for an abandoned service station.

City of Dundee — $10,000 to remove asbestos from an abandoned commercial building.

City of Harris — $7,500 to remove asbestos from an abandoned commercial building.

City of Ida Grove — $7,350 for renovation activities. The city plans to renovate the building and provide a multi-purpose theater focused on family entertainment.

La Porte City — $31,660 to complete an asbestos inspection and abatement and deconstruction at an abandoned commercial building. City plans to prepare site for a new public meeting space and host the local farmers market.

City of Letts — $37,500 for deconstruction of an abandoned commercial building. City plans to develop a new park space.