Disturbance Leads to Assault Charges

On September 23rd, 2017, at approximately 11:15 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a disturbance in the 2500-grid of Dakota Avenue. An investigation determined a domestic assault had taken place. Shawna Smothers, 41 of Mount Pleasant, was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury, 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***