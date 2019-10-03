Disturbance Leads to Arrest

On October 2, at approximately 12:15AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance taking place at 303 West Cherry Street in Salem, Iowa, where a female had assaulted another subject. After deputies arrived on scene, it was found that Terra Marie Malott (22 years of age) of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, had assaulted a female subject who was residing at the above-mentioned address. Terra was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail. Terra was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication, and Simple Assault.