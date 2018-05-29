Disturbance Investigated

On May 28th, 2018 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a disturbance in the 1100 grid of Henry Washington Street. An investigation into this report resulted in the arrest of Adam Hotchkiss, 35, of Wayland, for Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, a serious misdemeanor. It was determined that Hotchkiss damaged a horse trailer and a gate after becoming angry with a homeowner after he was denied permission to fish on their property. Hotchkiss was held at the Henry County Jail on $1000 bond.