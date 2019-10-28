Disturbance in Salem

On October 25, 2019, at approximately 4:37AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance at 101 South Monroe Street, Salem, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Thadeus Ometche Wilson (32 years of age) of the above-mentioned residence, was under the influence of alcohol and causing a disturbance/disruption to other occupants of said residence. Subsequently, Thadeus was placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct – Fighting/Violent Behavior, a Simple Misdemeanor.