Disturbance at the Jail

On September 28th, 2019, at approximately 10:00PM, Sadie Hartsock, 18, of Mount Pleasant was in the custody of the Henry County Jail from a previous incident and arrest. During this time Sadie began to become uncooperative and attempted to assault employees of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Control of Sadie was regained, and she was later booked into the Henry County Jail without further incident.

As a result of this incident and investigation Sadie Hartsock received additional charges of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations – no injury, a serious misdemeanor (x2) and Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was additionally assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department during this incident.