District 82 Special Election Polling Places

Notice is hereby given to the qualified electors of Jefferson County, Iowa that Special Election will be held at the following named Polling Places in the following named precincts of Jefferson County, Iowa on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017:

Precinct Polling Place Location

Blackhawk-Polk-Packwood Packwood Fire Station 112 N. Main, Packwood

Center – Cedar – Maharishi Vedic City Jefferson Co. Ag Grounds Activity Bldg. 2606 W. Burlington, Fairfield

Fairfield First Ward Fairfield High School Gym Lobby 605 East Broadway, Fairfield

Fairfield Second Ward Former Lincoln Elementary School 401 W Stone, Fairfield

Fairfield Third Ward Nazarene Family Center 507 W Briggs, Fairfield

Fairfield Fourth Ward Jefferson County Courthouse 51 E. Briggs, Fairfield

Fairfield Fifth Ward Pence Elementary School 1006 S. 6th St., Fairfield

Liberty – Des Moines – Libertyville Libertyville Community Center 110 N. Main, Libertyville

Locust Grove – Batavia Batavia Community Center 1006 3rd St., Batavia

Penn – Pleasant Plain Pleasant Plain Community Center 505 South St., Pleasant Plain

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Central Standard Time. These sites are accessible to elderly voters and voters with disabilities.