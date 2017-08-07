District 82 Special Election Polling Places

Written by Theresa Rose on August 7, 2017

Notice is hereby given to the qualified electors of Jefferson County, Iowa that Special Election will be held at the following named Polling Places in the following named precincts of Jefferson County, Iowa on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017:

 

Precinct                                                             Polling Place                                                Location

Blackhawk-Polk-Packwood                               Packwood Fire Station                                112 N. Main, Packwood

Center – Cedar – Maharishi Vedic City           Jefferson Co. Ag Grounds Activity Bldg.  2606 W. Burlington, Fairfield

Fairfield First Ward                                          Fairfield High School Gym Lobby             605 East Broadway, Fairfield

Fairfield Second Ward                                       Former Lincoln Elementary School            401 W Stone, Fairfield

Fairfield Third Ward                                         Nazarene Family Center                             507 W Briggs, Fairfield

Fairfield Fourth Ward                                       Jefferson County Courthouse                    51 E. Briggs, Fairfield

Fairfield Fifth Ward                                          Pence Elementary School                            1006 S. 6th St., Fairfield

Liberty – Des Moines – Libertyville                Libertyville Community Center                 110 N. Main, Libertyville

Locust Grove – Batavia                                    Batavia Community Center                        1006 3rd St., Batavia

Penn – Pleasant Plain                                        Pleasant Plain Community Center              505 South St., Pleasant Plain

 

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Central Standard Time.  These sites are accessible to elderly voters and voters with disabilities.