District 82 Special Election Polling Places

District 82 Special Election Polling PlacesWritten by Theresa Rose on August 7, 2017
Notice is hereby given to the qualified electors of Jefferson County, Iowa that Special Election will be held at the following named Polling Places in the following named precincts of Jefferson County, Iowa on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017:
Precinct Polling Place Location
Blackhawk-Polk-Packwood Packwood Fire Station 112 N. Main, Packwood
Center – Cedar – Maharishi Vedic City Jefferson Co. Ag Grounds Activity Bldg. 2606 W. Burlington, Fairfield
Fairfield First Ward Fairfield High School Gym Lobby 605 East Broadway, Fairfield
Fairfield Second Ward Former Lincoln Elementary School 401 W Stone, Fairfield
Fairfield Third Ward Nazarene Family Center 507 W Briggs, Fairfield
Fairfield Fourth Ward Jefferson County Courthouse 51 E. Briggs, Fairfield
Fairfield Fifth Ward Pence Elementary School 1006 S. 6th St., Fairfield
Liberty – Des Moines – Libertyville Libertyville Community Center 110 N. Main, Libertyville
Locust Grove – Batavia Batavia Community Center 1006 3rd St., Batavia
Penn – Pleasant Plain Pleasant Plain Community Center 505 South St., Pleasant Plain
The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Central Standard Time. These sites are accessible to elderly voters and voters with disabilities.