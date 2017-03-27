Dinosaur Zoo Live!, 65 million years in the making, roars on the Sondheim stage, Friday, April 7

Fairfield, Iowa – Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE! guides your family on a breathtaking tour through pre-historic Australia, Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

You’ll observe, meet and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance that will thrill and entertain kids while stimulating their imaginations in ways that will forever connect them to their natural world.

For only $15, youth will have the opportunity to learn about dinosaurs, watch in amazement of the lifelike movements and interact and, of course, roar with 19 different dinosaurs on stage, including the awesome Triceratops, Titanosaur, Leaellynasaura, some adorable Baby Dinos, and, of course, T-Rex.

Brought to life by a team of skilled performers and puppeteers, and designed with the help of professional paleontologists, Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live’s puppets are so extraordinarily realistic you may feel the urge to run and hide – but don’t! Because you won’t want to miss a minute of this fun, unique, entertaining and educational live show created by Erth Visual & Physical of Sydney, Australia.

“Dinosaurs are fascinating and this show will delight children and even big kids, some call adults,” said Kadie Dennison, Fairfield Arts & Convention Center marketing and development manager. “We have had performances from across the globe but never have we had a family oriented performance from Australia. This show is one that kids will be talking about for days, a spectacular tour of the days dinosaurs roamed the earth. While it may indeed have been 65 million years in the making, we think you’ll agree, it’s well worth the wait.”

Featuring a large-scale cast of life-sized dinosaur puppets brought to life by sophisticated design, theatrical presentation and puppet mastery, these amazingly life-like dinosaur recreations connect children to paleontology in a fun and informative setting.

Dinosaur Zoo Live! on the Sondheim stage is produced by Erth Physical and Visual Inc. Since its beginnings in 1990, Erth has sought to provide audiences with visual experiences; giant puppetry, stilt-walkers, inflatable environments, aerial and flying creatures; bringing the impossible to life. In demand for events and festivals, the Company inspires audiences with their unique and dynamic vision.

Erth have built an Australia wide, and increasingly international reputation based on exceptional work and a distinctive visual aesthetic. Erth’s signature production, Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live! is consistently touring through North America, United Kingdom and Australia with multiple teams touring simultaneously.

Erth is renowned for construction of stunning puppets of all scales, and frequently undertakes bespoke commissions for museums, zoos, theatre producers and festivals around Australia.

Both entertaining and educational, Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live! has been praised by critics across the country. The Chicago Tribune loved it, saying: ‘A delightful and educational date with the dinos that provides visual oomph to rival ‘The Lion King’”. The New York Times said, “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo delivers solid science as well as an extraordinary spectacle.”

Youth tickets for Dinosaur Zoo Live! are only $15 and adult tickets are $26 for Zone 1, $20 for Zone 2, $18 for Zone 3 and $15 for Zone 4. Tickets are available at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Ticket Office, 641-472-2787 and www.FairfieldACC.com.