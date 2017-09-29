Diana Kay Kemp

Diana Kay Kemp, 68 of Keosauqua passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Private family services will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham at a later date.

