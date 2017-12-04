Diabetes on the Go!

MOUNT PLEASANT – Remember this holiday season when you travel to some foreign place or just up the road to some family and friends’ houses, your diabetes goes with you. Do not fret because with these helpful hints, it can be controlled very easily!

Remember to always bring your meter with you. Just like your holiday spirit, your blood glucose may have increased. The holidays are times for family, fun and food, so that is why it is even more important to test your blood glucose. Although tasty, certain foods can wreak havoc on your blood glucose.

Keep counting your carbs. Instead of grabbing an extra roll, maybe try your hand at a healthier substitute, like some more of that delicious ham your grandmother always makes.

Schedule in a fun exercise activity! After a big meal, have the whole family go for a walk or play a game that gets everyone up and moving!

Try to avoid alcohol and unconscious eating because it can unnecessarily spike your blood sugars. After you are done with your meal, step away from the food or even go to a different room. Out of sight and out of mind can really help you keep yourself in check.

Plan ahead! If you are going to a new restaurant, then try looking up the menu online. If you know they are serving mainly appetizers at the work holiday party, stick to the veggies or lean meats that are low in calories.

If you have a setback, do NOT give up. It might have been one or two meals, reorganize your thoughts and get right back on track. Trust your body, you know it better than anyone else.

If you need some more helpful hints, check out these websites filled with great tips to manage your diabetes and have a great holiday season!

http://www.nutritionnews.abbott/nutrition-as-medicine/ten-tips-to-manage-diabetes-during-the-holidays.html.html

https://www.webmd.com/diabetes/features/sweet-holiday-tips-diabetics#1

Joselyn Zerrusen Iowa Wesleyan Student and HCHC Intern