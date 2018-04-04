Diabetes Education Review Course offered on April 12th at HCHC

Henry County Health Center’s Diabetes Team will be offering a Diabetes Review Course on Thursday, April 12th, 2018. The course will be conducted from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and will be held in the Health Education Center at HCHC. On the day of the course, please register at the HCHC Registration Desk before proceeding to the Health Education Center.

Call the HCHC Diabetes Education Center, at 319-385-6518 by Noon on April 11th to sign up.

The program is open to anyone who has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and has completed the 10-hour diabetes classes.

The HCHC Diabetes Education Center has earned Iowa State Certification. It has also been awarded Recognition from the American Diabetes Association, which assures that it has met the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education Programs. HCHC’s Diabetes team offers Certified Diabetes Educators through the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators.

For more information, or to sign up for the course, contact the HCHC Diabetes Education Center at 319-385-6518.