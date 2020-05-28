DHS Launches COVID Recovery Iowa

May 27, 2020

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the State of Iowa has received nearly $1 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to offer free counseling to any Iowan who has been affected, in any way, by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The program, called COVID Recovery Iowa, is available starting today. Counseling will take place via virtual sessions, chat or phone call. People of all ages may join groups online to find support and learn new strategies to cope with the effects of the pandemic in a variety of creative ways.

“We are so grateful to our federal partners for providing Iowa with this critical funding,” said Director Kelly Garcia. “It’s not uncommon to experience feelings of stress or anxiety during uncertain times. This funding will help us support Iowans across the state who are trying to find their new normal.”

Iowans can access services through the following options:

Call 800-447-1985 to connect with a counselor specializing in rural issues and agriculture 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Call the Iowa Warm Line, 844-775-9276, to connect with a peer counselor or request to get in touch with a COVID Recovery Iowa counselor.

Visit www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org and complete a contact form and a counselor will get back to you.

DHS has contracted with five providers throughout the state to provide counseling, virtual activities, referrals and help finding resources. COVID Recovery Iowa will announce additional programs in the coming weeks to help Iowans build coping skills and resilience.