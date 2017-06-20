DHLW Early Childhood Area Board Meeting

DHLW Early Childhood Area Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on June 20, 2017
DHLW Early Childhood Area
Des Moines, Henry, Louisa, Washington
Agenda
June 20, 2017 5:00pm
Louisa County ISU Extension, 317 Van Buren St., Wapello, IA. 52653
5:00pm
Call to order (Establishment of quorum)
Welcome & Introductions
Approval of Agenda
Action
Review/Acceptance of Minutes
1. Consider approval of May 16th 2017 minutes
Action
Financial Report – Stan Stoops and Tasha Beghtol
1. consider approval of current financial report
Action
FY16 Audit – Tasha Beghtol
1. Consider approval of FY16 Audit
Action
FY18 Budget and Contracts
1. Consider approval of Danville Early Learning Center contract with revised budget
2. Consider approval of Nest of Louisa Co contract with revised budget
3. Consider approval of Head Start Transportation (Des Moines & Henry Co) contract with revised budget
4. Consider approval of Family Connection (Henry Co) contract with revised budget
5. Consider approval of Parents as Teachers (Des Moines & Louisa Co) contract with revised budget
6. Consider approval of Home Visitor (Des Moines Co) contract with revised budget
Action
FY18 Request for Renewal process continued
1. Consider RFR from Grant Wood AEA for the CART program
2. Consider RFR from Des Moines County Nest
Action
FY18 Request for Proposal process continued
1. Consider RFP from CCR&R for the Child Care Quality Improvement Project
Discussion/Action
Administrative Update (written report provided) – Tasha Beghtol
Information
Public Open Comment