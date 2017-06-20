DHLW Early Childhood Area Board Meeting

DHLW Early Childhood Area

Des Moines, Henry, Louisa, Washington

Agenda

June 20, 2017 5:00pm

Louisa County ISU Extension, 317 Van Buren St., Wapello, IA. 52653

5:00pm

Call to order (Establishment of quorum)

Welcome & Introductions

Approval of Agenda

Action

Review/Acceptance of Minutes

1. Consider approval of May 16th 2017 minutes

Action

Financial Report – Stan Stoops and Tasha Beghtol

1. consider approval of current financial report

Action

FY16 Audit – Tasha Beghtol

1. Consider approval of FY16 Audit

Action

FY18 Budget and Contracts

1. Consider approval of Danville Early Learning Center contract with revised budget

2. Consider approval of Nest of Louisa Co contract with revised budget

3. Consider approval of Head Start Transportation (Des Moines & Henry Co) contract with revised budget

4. Consider approval of Family Connection (Henry Co) contract with revised budget

5. Consider approval of Parents as Teachers (Des Moines & Louisa Co) contract with revised budget

6. Consider approval of Home Visitor (Des Moines Co) contract with revised budget

Action

FY18 Request for Renewal process continued

1. Consider RFR from Grant Wood AEA for the CART program

2. Consider RFR from Des Moines County Nest

Action

FY18 Request for Proposal process continued

1. Consider RFP from CCR&R for the Child Care Quality Improvement Project

Discussion/Action

Administrative Update (written report provided) – Tasha Beghtol

Information

Public Open Comment