DHLW Early Childhood Area Board Meeting

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend. If you are a person with a disability who requires an

accommodation in order to participate in this event please contact the Director at 319-461-1369.

DHLW Early Childhood Area

Des Moines, Henry, Louisa, Washington

Agenda

November 21st 2017 5:00pm

Presbyterian Church (Friendship Hall)

400 N Elm St., New London, IA

5:00pm Call to order (Establishment of quorum)

Welcome & Introductions

Approval of Agenda

Action

Review/Acceptance of Minutes

1. Consider approval of September 19th 2017 minutes

Action

Financial Report – Stan Stoops and Tasha Beghtol

1. consider approval of current financial report

Action

Executive Committee – Melody Raub

1. Consider approval of policy updates

2. Consider approval of new policy regarding incentive items

purchased by programs

Action

Nominating & Bylaw Committee – Committee Members

1. Consider approval of nomination list for new members

2. Consider 1st reading of draft amendments to the bylaws

Action

Administrative Update (written report provided) – Tasha Beghtol

Information

5:30 Break – light meal

Program Presentations

1. Danville Early Learning Center

2. The Family Connection – Washington Co

3. The Family Connection – Henry Co

4. HOPES & Louisa Co Nest

Information/Discussion

Board Professional

Development

Public Open Comment