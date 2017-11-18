DHLW Early Childhood Area Board Meeting

DHLW Early Childhood Area Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on November 18, 2017
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend. If you are a person with a disability who requires an
accommodation in order to participate in this event please contact the Director at 319-461-1369.
DHLW Early Childhood Area
Des Moines, Henry, Louisa, Washington
Agenda
November 21st 2017 5:00pm
Presbyterian Church (Friendship Hall)
400 N Elm St., New London, IA
5:00pm Call to order (Establishment of quorum)
Welcome & Introductions
Approval of Agenda
Action
Review/Acceptance of Minutes
1. Consider approval of September 19th 2017 minutes
Action
Financial Report – Stan Stoops and Tasha Beghtol
1. consider approval of current financial report
Action
Executive Committee – Melody Raub
1. Consider approval of policy updates
2. Consider approval of new policy regarding incentive items
purchased by programs
Action
Nominating & Bylaw Committee – Committee Members
1. Consider approval of nomination list for new members
2. Consider 1st reading of draft amendments to the bylaws
Action
Administrative Update (written report provided) – Tasha Beghtol
Information
5:30 Break – light meal
Program Presentations
1. Danville Early Learning Center
2. The Family Connection – Washington Co
3. The Family Connection – Henry Co
4. HOPES & Louisa Co Nest
Information/Discussion
Board Professional
Development
Public Open Comment