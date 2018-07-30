Dewayne Hentzel

Aaron Dewayne Hentzel, 90, died on July 27, 2018 at the Mayflower Community Health Center in Grinnell, Iowa.

Dewayne was born on May 26, 1928 in Keokuk, Iowa to Aaron and Ella (Weber) Hentzel. He grew up on the family farm in New Boston, Iowa. On February 1, 1953, Dewayne was united in marriage to Earlene Trump and they began farming together in the Donnellson area.

Dewayne was a farmer, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather in his lifetime and he excelled in all of those roles. He enjoyed working with tools and wood â€” made toys for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, created many projects for his familyâ€™s business, and helped build numerous houses for Habitat for Humanity.

Dewayne was a life-long member of the United Church of Christ-first at St. Paul UCC in Donnellson, Iowa, and later at the United Church of Christ in Grinnell, Iowa.

Dewayne was preceded in death by his parents: Aaron and Ella (Weber) Hentzel; his brother: Aaronell Hentzel; his three sisters: Angeline Powell, Violet Jean Hirschler, Ellarona Gunter; his wife: Earlene, and great-granddaughter: Baby Conlee.

He is survived by his wife: Phyllis Wood of Grinnell, Iowa; his daughter: Kathy (Greg) Hohl; grandchildren: Adam (Julie) Hohl of Donnellson, Iowa, Amber (Blake) Conlee of Donnellson, Iowa; and great-grandchildren: Jacob and Addison Hohl and Gunner Conlee.

A memorial service will be held on August 1, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carmen Center in the Mayflower Community in Grinnell, Iowa.

A private family burial will be held later in the week in the Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heifer Project International or the Mayflower Human Needs Fund.

Memorials may be mailed to the Schmitz Funeral Home at P.O. Box 56 Donnellson, Iowa 52625.