Devyn Michael Broeker

Devyn Michael Broeker, 24, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Sandusky, Iowa.

He was born on August 17, 1995, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the son of Todd Broeker and Shannon King.

He is survived by his mother: Shannon (Kevin) Schneider; father: Todd (Kasey) Broeker; one brother: Garyn McLeland; one sister: Samantha Broeker; one step-sister: Chaeli Schneider; two step-brothers: Nike Phillips and Zach (Emily) Schneider; maternal grandfather: Sanford King; paternal grandmother: Paula (Ted) Mohrfeld and step-grandparents: Don and Sheila Schneider.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother: Patricia King; paternal grandfather: Kenneth (Mel) Broeker, his beloved cat: Casper and dog: Tique.

Devyn was a 2013 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Community High School. He worked for Siemens Gamesa and Hoenig Lawn Care. He enjoyed baseball and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Devyn also enjoyed loud music, landscaping and spending time with his family and friends.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Nancy St. Clair officiating.

Social distancing requirements will be in place. Wearing a mask is encouraged.

Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery, Donnellson, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.