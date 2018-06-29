Details of Assault Incident at the County Jail

On June 22, 2018, at approximately 2:15AM, a physical assault occurred to Correctional Officers in the Henry County Jail by inmate Cameron Edwards of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Cameron was in the process of being booked in on other charges that he had received from another incident. While in the process of being booked into the jail, Cameron assaulted a Correctional Officer by striking the Correctional Officer in the temple area of his head. Cameron was immediately restrained and brought under control after assaulting the Correctional Officer. After this incident, Cameron was charged with Interference with Corrections Official Causing Bodily Injury, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. Cameron was also charged with two counts of Harassment in the Second Degree, a Serious Misdemeanor, for threats made towards a Correctional Officer and a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy.