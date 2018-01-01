Des Moines County Pursuit

On 12-31-2017, at approximately 10:20 pm the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Echo Valley 2 trailer Court reference a hit and run accident with an injury. While in route deputies were advised that the offending vehicle had left northbound on Beaverdale Road.

Upon Deputies arrival it was found that there was a domestic assault that had taken place and a male subject had intentionally hit his girlfriend’s car with his vehicle.

A short time later the vehicle was located traveling eastbound on Flint Bottom Road. When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop the driver took off. Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol pursued the vehicle into Burlington where they lost sight of it. The vehicle was later located at a residence on North 7th Street and the driver, Matthew Ell was taken into custody. As a result of this investigation Ell was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, operating while intoxicated, failure to yield to a stop sign, no proof of insurance, failure to maintain control, speeding and domestic assault causing an injury.