Des Moines County Pursuit Report

On June 7, 2020 at 8:49 PM a Des Moines County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle being operated by Zachary Judd for multiple traffic violations at Curran and Agency Street in Burlington. Judd failed to stop his vehicle and attempted to elude the Deputy. A vehicle pursuit ensued until Judd left his vehicle in the 500 block of S. Garfield and fled on foot. Judd was apprehended in the 500 block of S. Marshall after a brief search of the area. Judd resisted arrest and a deputy received a minor bodily injury while taking Judd into custody.

It was determined that Judd caused property damage, including damage to multiple fences while attempting to elude law enforcement, both with his vehicle and while on foot.

Zachary Allen Judd was was placed under arrest for Felony Eluding, a class D felony, 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief, a class D felony, Interference with Official Acts Causing Injury, a serious misdemeanor, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine and Marijuana), both serious misdemeanors, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, Driving while Barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, and No Insurance. Zachary Judd was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center and is being held with a $5,000 Bond.

This investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending.