Des Moines County Man Points Gun at Deputies

On 6-23-19 at 7:10 PM the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in rural Des Moines County to check for Dane Alan James Fenton, who was wanted on multiple Des Moines County arrest warrants. Upon arrival Deputies encountered Fenton outside the residence. Dane Fenton was armed with a .22 caliber rifle and Fenton pointed the rifle at a deputy as responding deputies entered the driveway. Dane Fenton then fled into the residence, and seconds after entering the residence went out a window at the back of the residence, and then fled on foot into a timber area.

A consent search of the residence was completed, and Deputies located the gun used by Dane Fenton, identified as a Ruger model 10-22 .22 caliber long rifle with a scope.

Dane Fenton was tracked through the timber area and subsequently located in the 12000 block of 90th Avenue at 21:51 on 6-23-19. Dane Fenton refused to obey commands, was non-compliant with officers, and resisted apprehension when he was located.

Dane Fenton was taken into custody and charged with Assault on a Peace Officer While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, a class D felony, and Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor, and is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center with no bond. Dane Fenton was charged additionally with multiple felony and misdemeanor Des Moines County warrants.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on this incident by the Burlington Police Department, the West Burlington Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.