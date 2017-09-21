Des Moines County Farmer Elected to Iowa Corn Promotion Board

JOHNSTON, Iowa – September 20, 2017 – Stan Nelson, a Des Moines County farmer, has been elected to the Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB) Board of Directors to serve District 9 for a year term which began on September 1, 2017. Nelson replaces Wayne Humphreys who was appointed Iowa Corn Promotion Board Vice President. Iowa corn farmers elect their peers to serve on the ICPB to oversee the investment of funds generated by the Iowa corn checkoff. The Board’s primary activities include domestic and foreign market development, research into new and value-added corn uses, and education about the corn industry.

Nelson has been farming for 32 years in Des Moines County and is a graduate of Iowa State University with bachelors in farm operations. He raises corn, soybeans, wheat, hay with two of his sons-in-laws. Stan and his wife, Martha, have five children and four grandchildren.

Stan says he wants to represent Iowa farmers and agriculture well, and help explain what the Iowa Corn Promotion Board does. “I encourage farmers to become familiar with the Iowa Corn Promotion Board, and to consider becoming involved in their local corn board,” stated Nelson. “I would ask farmers to contact me with questions or feedback.”

Stan serves as President of the Des Moines County Corn Growers and sits on the Iowa Corn Industrial Usage and Production Committee. He has been active in the Iowa Soybean Association, the Iowa Cattleman’s Association, and Iowa Farm Bureau. Nelson previously served as an Iowa Soybean Association Director for District 9 for 5 years and as school board member at the Danville Community School District for 9 years.

For more information about the Iowa Corn Promotion Board, its programs or the farmer-leaders who serve on its board, go to www.iowacorn.org.