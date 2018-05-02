Des Moines County Arrest

On May 2, 2018 Investigators with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and the US Department of Agriculture placed Michael Eugene Buck Jr, 33 years old, of rural Mediapolis, under arrest on a warrant issued by the US District Court of the Southern District of Iowa. Michael Buck Jr. is charged with Conversion of Mortgaged Property and Theft of Government Property.

The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and US Department of Agriculture. Through the investigation it was determined that Michael Buck Jr. sold mortgaged livestock on May 30, 2017, valued at $91,825.67, and converted the proceeds of the livestock to his own use.