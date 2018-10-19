Des Moines County Accident

On 10-18-1018, just after 7:30 pm the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway 61 and 260th Street.

Upon investigation it was found that a Chevy pickup truck driven by Jacob Sutherland was traveling southbound on Highway 61 when he observed a vehicle in front of him slowing down to turn eastbound onto 260th Street. As Sutherland was coming to a stop behind the vehicle a Toyota Highlander driven by Rachel Gillip was traveling southbound on Highway 61 behind Sutherland and failed to see him stopped. Gillip then struck the rear end of Sutherlands truck causing significant damage to Gillips vehicle.

Gillip was transported to Great River Medical Center by Mediapolis Ambulance to be treated.

As a result of this traffic accident Rachel Gilllip was issued a citation for failure to stop within an assure and clear distance.

The Des Moines County Sheriffs Office was assisted at the scene by the Mediapolis Fire Department and Mediapolis Ambulance.