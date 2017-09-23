Des Moines County Accident

On 09-22-2017, at approximately 1456hrs, the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office was dispatched to the intersection of Highway 61 & Sperry Road reference a vehicle accident with injuries.

Upon investigation it was found that a Ford pickup truck driven by Dale Hines was traveling northbound on Highway 61 pulling a trailer when it came to a stop for a grain truck that was turning into a private drive, when a Dodge Journey driven by, Angela Scott failed to see Hines stopped on the highway. Scott struck the trailer that was Hines was pulling causing significant damage to her vehicle. Scott was injured upon striking the trailer and was transported to Great River Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

Scott was later issued a citation for failure to stop within an assured and clear distance.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mediapolis Fire Department, Mediapolis Ambulance and Des Moines County Conservation.