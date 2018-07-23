Des Moines County Accident

On 07-22-18 at approximately 5:16 pm the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and the Burlington Fire Department were dispatched to 9217 Golf Course Rd. for a motor vehicle accident with injury.

Upon arrival emergency personnel observed a vehicle that had exited the roadway and went into a ravine. The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries while the passenger was extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means. The passenger was then flown to Iowa City by Medforce

The driver stated that he was swerving to miss a deer when he exited the roadway.

The Des Moines County Sheriff Office was Assisted by Burlington Fire Department and Paramedics along with Medforce.