Dennis White

– Dennis Edmond White, 81, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant from Covid-19.

Dennis was born September 14, 1939 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa the son of Arthur and Doris (Howe) White. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1957. On March 21, 1959, Dennis was united in marriage to Carolyn Gibbs. In 1960 he joined his father at White Floor Covering, in 1981 he started Duraclean by White, and retired in 2001. Dennis was a member of the Open Bible Church, he spent countless hours handing out Christian tracks and talking about Jesus Christ. Dennis volunteered many hours at the Fellowship Cup. He coached little league baseball and junior bowing leagues. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, bowling and mushroom hunting.

Dennis is survived by his wife Carolyn of Mt. Pleasant; a son, Terry (Linda Sue) White of Louisville, KY; a daughter-in-law, Lori White of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren: Marissa Jordan, Tim White, Mandi White, Rebekah White; and a great granddaughter, Malayna White. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Dan White and a brother Bill White.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Monday, December 14, 2020, at the Open Bible Church in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 5:00 PM Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. A memorial fund has been established for the Open Bible Church and the Fellowship Cup. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.